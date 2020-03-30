Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place on Cowley Road in Littlemore, Oxford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Oxford.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to his abdomen and legs in Cowley Road, Littlemore on Thursday.

Police said the wounded man's injuries are not life-threatening but could be life-changing.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm on Monday.

Det Insp James Mather, of Thames Valley Police, said the investigation was "moving at a fast pace".

He said detectives wanted to speak to anyone who saw a silver Toyota Yaris, a dark-coloured hatchback or a dark-coloured 4x4 travelling at speed from the Templars Square area towards Cowley Road at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

Two Oxford men, aged 26 and 33, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply class A drugs have been released with no further action.