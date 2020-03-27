Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place on Cowley Road in Littlemore, Oxford

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Oxford.

At about 11.15 GMT on Thursday a man in his 20s was shot in the leg in Cowley Road, Littlemore.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his abdomen and the back of his legs, Thames Valley Police said.

As part of an investigation into attempted murder two men from Oxford, aged 26 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and intent to supply class A drugs.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

'Covid-19 measures'

Investigating officer Det Insp James Mather said: "This was a serious incident and has left a man very badly injured.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and believe people have information that could help us."

He added: "This is a serious incident and although measures are in place to protect officers from Covid-19, we are attending and will continue to thoroughly investigate incidents such as these, despite these unprecedented times."

Police have appealed for any witnesses, or people with CCTV or dash-cam footage around the area of Cowley Road and Newman Road, to come forward.