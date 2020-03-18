Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Emily Goodman, left, and her daughter Yasminah

A man killed his girlfriend before jumping from the top floor of a tower block in a murder-suicide, an inquest heard.

Emily Goodman was found dead in Rashid Hussain's flat in Foresters Tower, Oxford, in September.

Hussain had earlier smashed a window with a metal bar on the tower's 14th floor before jumping out of it.

The inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court heard the couple had shared a "volatile, toxic" relationship.

Hussain had been convicted of a common assault on Ms Goodman, 42, in June. She told police at the time she had been frequently assaulted by him and the incidents had "blurred into one".

'Confession' on wall

The court heard police officers and paramedics were called to the tower block at about 21:20 BST on 24 September.

A resident saw Hussain, 37, smash the window and remove his dressing gown and boxer shorts before jumping out of it naked. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 21:35 BST.

Image caption Rashid Hussain jumped from Foresters Tower in Oxford

Police found a set of keys in a pocket of the dressing gown. They then found Ms Goodman's body with a knife in her neck in a bedroom of Hussain's flat.

Hussain, a car valeter who was originally from Iraq, had a considerable criminal record, with 12 convictions for 20 offences including theft, drink-driving and immigration offences.

Writing found on the wall of Hussain's flat which read "I did tis [sic]" could have been a confession, Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said.

Mr Salter ruled Ms Goodman had been unlawfully killed. A conclusion of suicide was recorded for Hussain.