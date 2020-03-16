Image copyright Oxford Brookes University Image caption The university said it would end face-to-face teaching

A second student at Oxford Brookes University has tested positive for coronavirus.

The university in Headington, Oxford, said it would end face-to-face teaching when students returned from reading weeks it had imposed in response to the outbreak.

Students will instead will be given online lectures.

Oxford Brookes said it was taking the positive cases "very seriously" and understood concerns.

The second positive case follows the university confirming its first student diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

In a statement the university said: "Due to the continued spread of coronavirus, the university is declaring a number of reading weeks from 8am Tuesday 17 March to Friday 3rd April.

"There will be no delivery of teaching during these weeks.

"Delivery will recommence after Easter and will be online only - there will be no face-to-face teaching."