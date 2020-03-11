Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper was responding to a report of a quad bike theft in Berkshire

The men in a car that dragged a police officer to his death tried to get away "at all costs", a court has heard.

PC Andrew Harper was killed when he got caught in a towing strap, trailing behind a car trying to evade him.

The defendants' Seat Toledo had close calls with other vehicles on the road as they tried to avoid capture from pursuing police, the Old Bailey heard.

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys deny murdering the 28-year-old last August.

Brian Altman QC, prosecuting, said Mr Long was driving when PC Harper, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was responding with PC Andrew Shaw to a report of a quad bike theft near Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

He said PC Christopher Bushnell, in another car, pursued the Seat over the Kennet and Avon Canal, which is only wide enough for one vehicle to cross at a time.

Coach collecting guests

Steph Fox, who was driving in the opposite direction, had to pull over into a hedge to avoid being hit.

Mr Altman said the Seat headed towards Ufton Court, where the wedding of Howard and Jacqueline Webby was being held.

After failing to overtake a coach collecting guests, the Seat turned around and drove back in the direction from which it had come in their bid "not to get caught at all costs", he said.

The court heard call data from phones suggested the three defendants arrived at the Four Houses Corner caravan site at between 23:30 and 23:40 BST.

Police arrived there at about 23:44 BST and officers were directed to the "hot" Seat Toledo by the police helicopter NPAS.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long (left) and two 17-year-old defendants - who cannot be identified due to their age - are in the dock at the Old Bailey

Earlier the court heard how PC Harper and PC Shaw "chanced upon" the defendants' vehicle towing the bike by a crane strap, which was wound around the handlebars.

Mr Altman said the defendant on the bike dismounted and unhitched it, and PC Harper got out of the police car and began to run to intercept him.

The court heard PC Harper did not realise where the loop of the strap was, and stepped into it with both feet.

At about 23:28 BST he "disappeared" from the view of the dashcam of his police car, the jury was told.

Mr Altman said PC Shaw compared it to "his experience of water skiing, when you lose your footing, your feet are almost whipped forward and you land on your back".

Mr Long "floored" the car, driving at an average speed of 42.5mph, with the policeman "shackled behind" the vehicle for more than a mile, the court heard.

Mr Long has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

On Monday, the two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to their age, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike. The pair also deny manslaughter.

The, trial - due to last six weeks - continues.