Chipping Norton van crash: Man dies of injuries

  • 9 March 2020
Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Burford Road and Charlbury Road on 2 March

A man has died days after the van he was driving hit a wall and a telegraph pole before overturning.

The 30-year-old was seriously injured when the white Peugeot van left Burford Road at the junction with Charlbury Road in Chipping Norton shortly after 21:45 GMT on 2 March.

He died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 6 March.

Thames Valley Police said it wanted people who might have seen the crash to come forward.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

