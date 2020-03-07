Banbury stabbing: Man seriously injured
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.
The attack took place in a property in Butchers Row, Banbury, before it spilled out into the street around 06:40 GMT on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police described the 29-year-old victim's injuries as "serious but not life-threatening".
Detectives called the stabbing "shocking" and said they were looking for two Asian men who fled the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.