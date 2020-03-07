Oxford

Banbury stabbing: Man seriously injured

  • 7 March 2020
Butchers Row Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack took place in Butchers Row in Banbury

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

The attack took place in a property in Butchers Row, Banbury, before it spilled out into the street around 06:40 GMT on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police described the 29-year-old victim's injuries as "serious but not life-threatening".

Detectives called the stabbing "shocking" and said they were looking for two Asian men who fled the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites