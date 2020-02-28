Image copyright TVP Image caption The seven officers have won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award

Seven police officers have received bravery awards for detaining a gunman after a 14-hour city centre siege.

Duncan Shearman, 26, fired shots at police - later found to be blanks - from his Oxford home in May 2018.

Police fired live rounds and a plastic bullet during the stand-off with Shearman, who was jailed for six years last June.

The defendant also stripped and hurled a vacuum cleaner and a coat stand from a balcony.

Sgt Gordon McKay, PC Claire Dye-Lewis, PC James O'Carroll, PC Jonathon Lewis, PC Rob Lucarotti, Insp Euan Livingstone, and PC Pete Smillie have subsequently won a Thames Valley Police Federation (TVPF) Bravery Award for their efforts.

The stand-off near Paradise Square lasted 14 hours

Sgt McKay said the situation "quickly escalated", to become one of the most challenging of his armed police career.

He said: "We all worked extremely hard as a team that day, under challenging conditions and circumstances that we were presented with.

"It was a really strong team effort and it's nice to see that all of us have been recognised."

TVPF chairman Craig O'Leary, said he was "very proud" of the officers, who used "all their skills and experience in dealing with this man who was terrifying other residents".

"The officers' got their tactics absolutely right in very challenging conditions and circumstances," he said.

Image caption Nearby streets were cordoned off and homes were evacuated

Police were initially called to reports of a man threatening his neighbour with a gun at the block of flats in Paradise Square, on 7 May 2018.

Surrounding streets were closed and nearby homes were evacuated.

In the stand-off Shearman barricaded himself in his flat, and hopped from balcony to balcony in an attempt to escape.

He also fired two handguns at officers, who took cover behind the flats and returned fire.

Eventually the officers broke into his flat and negotiated with him over several hours.

Shearman gave up his weapons and surrendered in the early hours of the morning.

At Oxford Crown Court, he admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited weapon, and damaging property.