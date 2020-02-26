Four people have been arrested after police executed warrants at eight locations as part of a large-scale fraud investigation.

They took place in Ramsden, Standlake, and Ardley in Oxfordshire, Great Shefford and Hungerford in Berkshire, and Marlborough in Wiltshire.

A 23-year-old Ramsden man, a 53-year-old man from Standlake, a 56-year-old man from Great Shefford, and a 31-year-old woman from Wiltshire were arrested.

All remain in custody.

Thames Valley Police said the arrests were connected with "fraud and money laundering that took place between July 2018 and November 2019 following the discovery of financial irregularities after the collapse of a business".

It did not name the business involved.

Det Insp Duncan Wynn, of the economic crime unit, said: "This morning we have executed these warrants as part of a large and complex fraud investigation.

"Those in custody have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud offences dating back to 2018.

"As we continue with our investigation, I hope that the action taken today reassures the local communities that we take these offences seriously."