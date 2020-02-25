Greta Thunberg meets Malala at university

Image copyright @Malala Image caption Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai at Lady Margaret Hall

Greta Thunberg has met Malala Yousafzai during a visit to Oxford University.

The climate change campaigner, 17, made the trip to Lady Margaret Hall where she met the human rights campaigner, 22, on Tuesday.

Ms Thunberg recently joined a school strike in Bristol. Ms Yousafzai is studying politics, philosophy, and economics at the university.

The student posted a picture of the two young activists on Instagram, saying simply: "Thank you @gretathunberg".

"She's the only friend I'd skip school for," she added on Twitter.

It is not known what the pair discussed, though according to Alan Rusbridger, the principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Ms Thunberg spoke to students about "science, voting, the limits of protest, divestment, real zero v net zero, and much more" during her visit.

Two years ago, Ms Thunberg started missing lessons most Fridays to protest outside the Swedish parliament building, in what turned out to be the beginning of a huge environmental movement.

She has become a leading voice for action on climate change, inspiring millions of students to join protests around the world.

In 2012, Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban fighter while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.

After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham. In August 2017 she accepted a place to study at Oxford.