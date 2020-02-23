Pedestrian dies in crash with Parcel Force lorry

A man died when he was hit by a Parcel Force lorry while walking along a road in Oxfordshire.

It happened on the A4260 Oxford Road, between Adderbury and Deddington, just after 04:00 GMT on Friday.

The man in his 30s was given first aid but died at the scene. The driver of the articulated lorry was uninjured.

Thames Valley Police is urging witnesses and anyone who was driving along the road at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police released details of the crash after tracing the man's next of kin who are being supported by specialist officers.