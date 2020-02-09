Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Didcot Power Station's chimney has been demolished

The final part of Didcot coal-fired power station has been demolished, nearly seven years after it closed for good.

The 655ft (199.5m) chimney, one of the tallest structures in the country, was brought down at 07:30 GMT on Sunday.

It comes after the power station's six cooling towers were demolished in two stages, in 2014 and August last year.

In 2016, four workers died when its 10-storey boiler house collapsed as it was being prepared for demolition.

Workers Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, Michael Collings, 53, and Christopher Huxtable, 34 were killed in the disaster. It took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered from the Oxfordshire site.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Greenpeace activists stood on top of the chimney in November 2006 as part of a protest

The power station was first used to generate power in 1970 and the building which dominated the surrounding landscape has been both loved and loathed ever since.

Greenpeace protesters reduced power generation at the station for two days when they climbed to the top of the chimney in November 2006. In October 2009, 20 people were arrested in another protest.

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption RWE NPower closed the coal-fired facility in March 2013 after 43 years of service

In August, up to 49,000 households lost electricity moments after the disused power station's three remaining cooling towers were demolished.

The 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges but safety measures installed to prevent damage caused further explosions.

Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption The chimney after the boiler house collapsed in February 2016