A man set fire to South Oxfordshire District Council's headquarters, an undertakers and a cottage

The budget to replace a council's headquarters destroyed in an arson attack has nearly doubled.

South Oxfordshire District Council allocated £9.4m in 2019/20 for the Crowmarsh Gifford base but the draft budget is now £17.8m.

Andrew Main started a fire after he drove a car filled with gas cylinders into the building in January 2015.

The council said the new site would "help set an example" but opponents warned it would become "overdesigned".

During a closed session last October, councillors agreed to put £8.4m more into the new HQ's budget, the BBC has learned.

It said the extra money would help it "set an example for other similar buildings" once finished.

The authority is led by the Liberal Democrats in coalition with Green councillors following elections in May.

The council has said it should build "an environmentally sustainable and energy efficient" building that could also generate revenue for it.

It said all costs remain commercially sensitive "to ensure the council gets the best value from its suppliers to build the new offices".

An opposition councillor warned against the new building becoming "overdesigned".

The councillor, who did not want to be named, said: "In light of the climate emergency of course I support the aim of building a sustainable replacement HQ but we should be mindful of value for money options and fit for purpose and this building is likely to be overdesigned and full of frivolous details."

The council shares staff with Vale of White Horse District Council at temporary offices in Milton Park, near Didcot.

The budget increase is set to be passed at a meeting on Thursday.

Main, from Rokemarsh, Oxfordshire, was detained in a mental health unit in May that year.

He also set fire to an undertakers and a thatched cottage nearby.