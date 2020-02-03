Man dies in firearms incident in Didcot, police say
- 3 February 2020
A man in his 70s has died in a firearms incident in Oxfordshire, police have said.
Thames Valley Police said officers were called to Green Close in Didcot at about 13:40 GMT.
The man's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner and the man's next of kin are aware of his death.
The road was closed but has since reopened.