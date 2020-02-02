Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4260 near the council depot

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a pick-up truck in Oxfordshire.

The woman in her 20s was riding a black Honda bike which collided with a black Dodge truck on the A4260 Banbury Road, Deddington, on Saturday.

It happened near the council depot at about 14:50 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said the woman died at the scene. Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to get in touch with the force.