Image caption Lynda and Wayne Rickard are accused of the murder of Anthony Sootheran

The jury in the trial of a husband and wife accused of murdering a man who died from pneumonia caused by malnourishment has been discharged.

Anthony Sootheran, 59, was found dead by a doctor in March 2014 at his home near Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Wayne, 64, and Lynda Rickard, 61, of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, are charged with his murder.

On Tuesday, a jury was discharged for legal reasons and a date for their retrial was set for 5 October.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Anthony Sootheran died in 2014

Four other people were charged in connection with Mr Sootheran's death.

Michael Dunkley, 48, of Brickle Lane, Bloxham, and Denise Neal, 39, of Radway Road, Lower Tysoe, are accused of fraud.

Shanda Robinson, 50, of Sage Close, Banbury, and June Alsford, 77, of Little Lane, Aynho, are accused of fraud and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.