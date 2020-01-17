Oxford

Cyclist dies in Stoke Lyne country road crash

  • 17 January 2020
A cyclist has died after a crash with a car on a country road, police have said.

The 38-year-old died in the smash between his black mountain bike and a black Kia Picanto on the B4100 near Stoke Lyne, Oxfordshire.

It happened at about 05:40 GMT on Wednesday and no arrests have been made.

PC Ian Stevens, from Thames Valley Police, appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

