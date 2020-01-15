Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed inside the Mace convenience store

Two men have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was repeatedly stabbed in a convenience store.

The victim had been arguing with a group of men inside the Mace shop in Broad Street, Banbury, at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said he was stabbed in the back and shoulder.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The suspects, both from Banbury, have been released on police bail until 10 February.

The force said the boy was taken to hospital after the attack in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Mark Personius made a new appeal for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We believe there was a customer in Mace Convenience Store at the time... We need to speak to him urgently as he might be a key witness in this investigation.

"The witness is described as a white man, in his 30s, of medium build. He was wearing a green jumper, white baseball cap and had a pair of white headphones around his neck."