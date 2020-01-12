Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed inside the Mace convenience store on the corner of Broad Street and George Street

A 14-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after being stabbed during a "shocking" attack in a convenience store.

The victim had been arguing with a group of men inside the Mace shop in Broad Street, Banbury, at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said he was attacked by the men after the row and stabbed in the back and shoulder.

The force said the boy was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Det Con Mark Wray said the offenders were described as being Asian men, all dressed in dark clothing, who were seen fleeing from the scene in a black, four-door car.

He added: "This is a shocking offence during which a 14-year-old boy has sustained two stab wounds."