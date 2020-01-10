Image caption Forensic officers were seen in Mendip Heights following the attack

Two men have been discharged from hospital after a brawl that left a man dead.

A man in his 40s died and the other two men - one in his 20s and the other in his 30s - were injured during the row in Mendip Heights, Didcot, at about 03:45 GMT on Thursday.

Officers said the man who died received "multiple stab wounds". No arrests have been made in relation to the brawl.

The area, which was closed for much of Thursday, has fully reopened.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, police said.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Image caption Mendip Heights has reopened after a police cordon was set up on Thursday

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "I want to again reassure residents that officers are working to bring the perpetrators to justice and are pursuing a wide range of inquiries.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed or heard anything relating to it come forward and speak to us."