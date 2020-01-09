Image caption Mendip Heights in Didcot has been cordoned off since the early hours of Thursday

A man has died after being stabbed during a violent row involving a group of men, police have said.

The man, aged in his 40s, died and two other men were injured during the row at about 03:45 GMT in Mendip Heights, Didcot.

Officers said the victim received "multiple stab wounds". No arrests have been made in relation to his death.

Forensic examinations are being carried out at the scene which has been closed off from the public.

Image caption Forensic officers have been examining the area where the incident happened

Forensic teams removed a knife found on a railway bridge nearby.

In a statement, police said: "The two other victims, one man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, are in a serious but stable conditions in hospital."

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "This is a tragic incident in which a person has lost their life after being attacked with a knife.

"This murder will shock the local community, but I want to reassure residents that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and we are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."