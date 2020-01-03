Didcot Power Station's chimney to be demolished
The final remains of a disused power station which once dominated the Oxfordshire landscape will be demolished next month.
Didcot Power Station's 655ft (199.5m) chimney will be blown down on 9 February after its final three cooling towers were brought down in August.
The chimney, one of the tallest structures in the UK, was built after Didcot A was commissioned in 1964.
RWE Power said its aircraft warning lights had been turned off.
A spokeswoman said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified of the switch off.
She said a section of the A4130 and Milton Road alongside the power station would be temporarily closed during the morning of demolition.
In August, up to 49,000 households lost electricity moments after the disused power station's three remaining cooling towers were demolished.
The 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges but safety measures installed to prevent damage caused further explosions.
Three onlookers suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital when "shell protection" secured to one of the towers flew on to a nearby power line causing a power cut, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.
Investigators said the damage was unforeseeable.
RWE said in a statement that health and safety for the upcoming demolition remained its "absolute number one priority, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to safely manage the demolition process".
Didcot A's three southern cooling towers were demolished in 2013, but in February 2016, a 10-storey boiler house collapsed as it was being prepared for demolition.
Workers Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, Michael Collings, 53, and Christopher Huxtable, 34 were killed in the disaster and it took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered from the site.
Didcot Power Station timeline
- 1964 - Building starts
- 1970 - Didcot A begins commercial operation
- 1994 - Construction starts on Didcot B, a gas fired station
- 1997 - Didcot B begins commercial operation
- 2003 - Voted Britain's third worst eyesore
- 2009 - Protestors climb chimney and stay there for two days
- March 2013 - Didcot A closed
- July 2014 - Three of its cooling towers are demolished
- February 2016 - A major incident is declared after the boiler house collapses, and the body of worker Michael Collings is found
- July 2016 - The remaining section of the boiler house is brought down using explosives
- September 2016 - The bodies of Ken Cresswell, John Shaw, and Christopher Huxtable are recovered
- December 2017 - An evidence file is passed to the Crown Prosecution Service by police
- January 2018 - Thames Valley Police reveals it is considering manslaughter and gross negligence charges
- August 2019 - Three remaining cooling towers are demolished
- January 2020 - RWE announces it will demolish chimney after originally saying it would be brought down in the autumn