The final remains of a disused power station which once dominated the Oxfordshire landscape will be demolished next month.

Didcot Power Station's 655ft (199.5m) chimney will be blown down on 9 February after its final three cooling towers were brought down in August.

The chimney, one of the tallest structures in the UK, was built after Didcot A was commissioned in 1964.

RWE Power said its aircraft warning lights had been turned off.

A spokeswoman said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified of the switch off.

She said a section of the A4130 and Milton Road alongside the power station would be temporarily closed during the morning of demolition.

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption RWE NPower closed the coal-fired facility in March 2013 after 43 years of service

In August, up to 49,000 households lost electricity moments after the disused power station's three remaining cooling towers were demolished.

The 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges but safety measures installed to prevent damage caused further explosions.

Three onlookers suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital when "shell protection" secured to one of the towers flew on to a nearby power line causing a power cut, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

Investigators said the damage was unforeseeable.

RWE said in a statement that health and safety for the upcoming demolition remained its "absolute number one priority, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to safely manage the demolition process".

Didcot A's three southern cooling towers were demolished in 2013, but in February 2016, a 10-storey boiler house collapsed as it was being prepared for demolition.

Workers Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, Michael Collings, 53, and Christopher Huxtable, 34 were killed in the disaster and it took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered from the site.

