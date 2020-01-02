Oxford woman Vildane Berani missing in Turkey contacted
A woman from Oxford who was reported missing in Turkey has been contacted by police officers.
Vildane Berani, of Wolvercote, Oxford, was due to return to the UK on 10 December after she flew to the Pendik area of Istanbul three days earlier.
Police released an appeal to find her on Monday but announced earlier the 33-year-old had been contacted.
A spokesman said: "We are satisfied that she is safe and well and we are no longer asking for information."