Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened outside the Art Cafe in Bonn Square, police said

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man had something sprayed in his face before being robbed.

The 40-year-old victim was approached by up to seven young people before being robbed of his bag at about 19:50 GMT in Bonn Square, Oxford, on Monday.

Police said an unknown substance stung the man's eyes, but that he was not harmed. The group fled the scene.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect was being held in custody on suspicion of robbery.