Oxford

Police search for Oxford woman Vildane Berani in Turkey

  • 30 December 2019
Vildane Berani Image copyright TVP
Image caption Vildane Berani flew to Turkey on 7 December, Thames Valley Police said

Police are trying to find a woman from Oxford who is believed to be missing in Turkey.

Vildane Berani, of Wolvercote, Oxford, was due to return to the UK on 10 December after she flew to the Pendik area of Istanbul three days earlier.

The 33-year-old did not make two further flights on the 11 and 12 December and contact was lost with her.

Thames Valley Police appealed to her friends, colleagues or anyone who with information to come forward.

