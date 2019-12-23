Image copyright TVP Image caption Luke Wickham was jailed for more than 10 years on Monday

A man who tricked a woman into entering his home before raping her at knife point has been jailed.

Luke Wickham, 24, was jailed for 10 years and six months at Oxford Crown Court after pleading guilty to raping the woman in Banbury on 17 July.

Wickham had approached the woman on the street and told her his son had fallen and was unconscious.

Once inside the house, the victim tried to run away before he grabbed her and attacked her.

Det Cons Bryan Groves said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who despite the incredibly traumatic experience, was able to make a report to police to ensure the swift arrest of Wickham.

"He is clearly a danger to the public."

