Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The four men were on trial at Oxford Crown Court

Three men have been convicted of sexually abusing a schoolgirl in parks, toilets and properties in Oxford.

Naim Khan, 41, Mohammed Nazir, 44, and Raheem Ahmed, 42, were found guilty of 35 offences, including rape and indecent assault, against the girl when she was aged between 13 and 15.

Oxford Crown Court heard the victim was "treated as a sexual commodity for the use of older men" from 1999 to 2001.

Khan was also convicted of indecently assaulting a second girl.

A fourth defendant, Afzal Mohammed, 42, of Randolph Street, Oxford, was found not guilty of one count of rape.

Khan was also accused of one count of kidnap and another of false improvement, but the jury was unable to reach verdicts on those charges.

It also could not reach verdicts on two further counts of rape against Ahmed.

The guilty verdicts:

Naim Khan, of no fixed address, was found guilty of eight counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and one count of supplying a Class B drug

Mohammed Nazir, of Wood Farm Road, Oxford, was convicted of seven counts of rape, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of supplying a Class B drug

Raheem Ahmed, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and one count of supplying a Class B drug

Prosecutor Alan Gardner previously told the jury at Oxford Crown Court that attacks took place "in parks, lavatories, unoccupied houses, and flats".

He said the men created "the notion that sexual activity was part of the deal, something to be provided by the girls in return for what the males gave them".

He added: "There had been grooming behaviour designed to extinguish freedom of choice, to create an illusion of consent."

In the police interview, one victim told officers three men had raped her when she was a schoolgirl after she had been driven to a house in Howard Street.

Judge Peter Ross asked for further information about the guilty men and said they would be sentenced on a date to be set in February.