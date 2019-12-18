Image copyright oxford faculty of music Image caption The sold out show marked the Grade I listed building's 350th anniversary

Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is to release a live EP of songs performed at a historic hometown concert in aid of local charities.

The Oxford singer-songwriter was backed by an orchestra at the Sir Christopher Wren-designed Sheldonian Theatre in May.

The proceeds from the Sheldonian Live EP will go towards Yellow Submarine, and Young Women's Music Project (YWMP).

Yellow Submarine is a charity that works with people with learning disabilities and YWMP is an educational charity where young women are supported to make music in a safe space.

The EP, which was mixed at Oxford University's Faculty of Music, will be released on Friday.

Coombes was Mercury Prize-nominated for his 2015 album Matador. His most recent album World's Strongest Man was released in 2018.

The Sheldonian was the first major design of Sir Christopher and opened in 1669.

It has hosted many celebrated concerts, including the first performance of Handel's oratorio Athalia in 1733.

It is the official ceremonial hall of the University of Oxford.