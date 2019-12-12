Image copyright Bourne family Image caption Adrian Bourne was struck by an ambulance on 29 November

A pedestrian who died after being hit by an ambulance was "kind, generous and loving", his family has said in a tribute.

Adrian Bourne, 35, from Chippenham, was struck on the northbound carriageway of the A34 in Oxfordshire, on 29 November.

He died at the scene. The ambulance that struck him was not answering an emergency call at the time.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

A statement from Mr Bourne's partner, released by Thames Valley Police, said: "Ade loved life and adored his family, especially our two boys, more than anything in the world.

"Outside of work he was a kind, generous and loving man; he never had a bad word to say about anyone, always looked for the positive in things and had the ability to make everyone around him smile."

Mark Ainsworth, director of operations at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), previously said: "The ambulance was not travelling under emergency driving conditions at the time."

He said the trust and ambulance crew were assisting police.

The driver has been suspended from duties, which he added was "normal practice" during an ongoing investigation.