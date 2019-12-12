Image copyright TVP Image caption Adrian Bourne was struck by an ambulance on the the A34

The family of a father of two who died after being hit by an ambulance on a dual carriageway has described him as a "kind, generous and loving man".

Adrian Bourne, 35, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, was struck on the northbound carriageway of the A34 on 29 November.

It happened between the junctions for Peartree and Islip in Oxfordshire at about 03:20 GMT.

Paying tribute, his family said he was "tirelessly positive and full of life".

It described Mr Bourne as a "family man with his partner and two young boys aged three and five" who "worked hard during the week and then loved to spend his weekends with his family".

Image caption The A34 was closed for about seven hours following the collision

Mr Bourne's partner, who did not want to be named, said: "Ade loved life and adored his family, especially our two boys more than anything in the world.

"Outside of work he was a kind, generous and loving man; he never had a bad word to say about anyone, always looked for the positive in things and had the ability to make everyone around him smile.

"At weekends he would often be seen down the park teaching our sons to play football, or throwing himself down slides at soft play.

"He was a huge part of our lives and we will miss him more than words can say."

The ambulance was not answering an emergency call at the time of the crash, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said.

Mr Bourne is believed to have walked about five miles (8km) to the dual carriageway from Oxford city centre.

Thames Valley Police is investigating.