A carer who stole about £11,000 from vulnerable elderly victims and his partner's company to fund a cocaine addiction has been jailed.

Paul Tierney, 34, told police he had stolen money from clients' accounts but went on to take thousands of pounds from his partner's company weeks later.

Oxford Crown Court heard some of his victims had dementia and completely trusted him with their finances.

Tierney was jailed for 12 months after admitting four charges of fraud.

The former soldier took money from three clients' accounts by using their bank cards and was arrested on 3 May.

'Disgusted with himself'

Tierney, of John Jones Close, Abingdon, told police he stole £1,890 from one man between December 2018 and January and £1,200 from another 89-year-old man in the same period.

Another £2,891.75 was stolen from a 96-year-old blind and disabled woman between 1 March and 3 April.

Tierney was then released on bail but went on to steal about £5,000 from his partner's company, Care With Dignity Partnerships.

The court heard he was "disgusted with himself" and had not used cocaine since he was found to have defrauded his partner's company in July.

Judge Ian Pringle said he would be failing in his duty to the public if he did not jail Tierney.

He ordered Tierney to repay the victim who had £1,200 stolen because his bank has not yet returned the sum.