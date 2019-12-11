Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The court heard Fatos Xheta turned the knife on himself after killing his wife

A man who "almost decapitated" his wife when he stabbed her to death has been found guilty of murder.

Safie Xheta, 35, was found dead next to her husband, Fatos, 46, at their Oxford home on 17 June.

Oxford Crown Court was told Xheta had become "controlling" and "suspicious" of his wife and turned the knife on himself after killing her.

It took jurors 90 minutes to unanimously find him guilty. He is due to be sentenced on Monday.

Mr Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said Mrs Xheta had been "stabbed and slashed" multiple times as part of a "premeditated killing" - potentially as she slept.

Notes written by Xheta were found around their house on Lytton Road, Cowley, including one in the couple's native Albanian which read "betrayal is settled only by death".

The jury heard the defendant thought his wife had been unfaithful and had monitored her Instagram account in the months before she died.

Image copyright Safie Xheta Image caption Safie Xheta told her friend her husband gave her a black eye months before her murder

Image caption Mrs Xheta's body was found in a house on Lytton Road in Cowley

The couple had met as part of an arranged marriage in Albania and later moved to Italy.

Xheta came to Oxford in August 2018, and Mrs Xheta joined him two months later. Both worked at the city's Mini factory.

The court heard Xheta sent text messages to relatives in the early hours of 17 June, telling them to visit the couple's home. They arrived to find the front door open but the bedroom locked from the inside.

He shouted to them that he "looked like a colander" - in reference to his multiple stab wounds - and that Mrs Xheta had left to go to work.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The couple met as part of an arranged marriage in their native Albania

Police broke into the room and found Xheta injured and gagged next to his wife. The court heard he had applied the gag so he would not be heard as he stabbed himself.

Mrs Xheta's friend Dorela Rehova told the trial how the defendant had given his wife a black eye and smashed her phone in the months before the murder.

She said her friend had been "very upset" and was "in a bad place" at the time.