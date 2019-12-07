Image copyright Google Image caption Police think the man could have been attacked outside shops in Atkyns Road, Wood Farm

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man died following an assault in Oxford in October.

The man, aged in his 40s, died on 12 November, two weeks after being attacked in the Woodfarm area.

Thames Valley Police said the cause of death had not yet been established.

A boy, from Oxford, was arrested on Thursday and released on bail. A 16-year-old boy from Oxford arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November remains on bail.

It is thought the assault took place in Woodfarm Woods or outside the shops in Atkyns Road on the afternoon of 27 October.

It was first reported to police after the man went to hospital on 4 November.

Police said some sort of weapon was used.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive in establishing the cause of death.

Det Insp James Senior said: "We continue to investigate this assault and at this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

"We are aware that a number of people may have been in the area at the time of this assault who have not yet come forward."