Image caption Safie Xheta's body was found in a house on Lytton Road in Cowley

A "controlling" husband stabbed his wife to death before turning the knife on himself, a court heard.

Safie Xheta, 35, was found dead next to her husband Fatos, 46, in a bedroom at their home in Oxford on 17 June.

Prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson said the cuts to Mrs Xheta's neck were so deep they "almost decapitated her".

Oxford Crown Court was told Mr Xheta killed his wife because he thought she had been unfaithful.

Mr Ward-Jackson said Mrs Xheta had been "stabbed and slashed" multiple times as part of a "premeditated killing", and might have been attacked as she slept.

Notes written by Mr Xheta were found around their house on Lytton Road, Cowley, including one in the couple's native Albanian which read "betrayal is settled only by death".

The jury heard the defendant had become "controlling" and "suspicious" of his wife and would monitor her Instagram account in the months before she died.

Mr Xheta moved to Oxford from Italy in August 2018, and Mrs Xheta joined him two months later.

Both worked at the city's Mini factory.

The court heard Mr Xheta sent text messages to relatives in the early hours of 17 June, telling them to visit the couple's home.

They arrived to find the front door open but the bedroom locked from the inside.

Mr Xheta shouted to them that he "looked like a colander" - in reference his multiple stab wounds - and that Mrs Xheta had left to go to work.

Police later attended and broke into the room, where they found Mr Xheta injured and gagged and his wife lying dead next to him.

The court heard Mr Xheta had applied the gag so he would not be heard as he stabbed himself.

Mr Xheta denies murder.

The trial continues.