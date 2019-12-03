Image copyright OUH Image caption Peter Knight worked for Oxford University Hospitals Trust from almost two years before he resigned

A former NHS boss lied about having a degree, a court heard.

Peter Knight, 53, worked as chief information and digital officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust from August 2016 until September last year.

He admitted a charge of fraud "intending to make a gain, namely a salary", at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

He was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 9 January.

In a press release issued on his appointment in 2016, the trust said Knight had been employed to "shape its ambition to become one of the foremost healthcare organisations in the UK and globally".

It said Knight was responsible for "developing and delivering a comprehensive information technology strategy".

Chief executive Dr Bruno Holthof said in the release that Knight brought a "wealth of experience and expertise" to the role.

Knight, of Blagrove Road, Teddington, London, resigned in September 2018 and had previously been a deputy director at the Department for Health and Social Care before he arrived in Oxford.

