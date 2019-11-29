A man has been killed when he was hit by an ambulance.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway of the A34, between the junctions for Peartree and Islip, in Oxfordshire, at about 03:20 GMT.

The 35-year-old pedestrian died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said. His next of kin have been informed.

One lane of the A34 is closed northbound between Hinksey and Peartree, and motorists reported three-hour delays after the crash.