Razorblades found stuck to Abingdon park benches with gum
- 26 November 2019
Razorblades have been found stuck to benches with chewing gum at two parks in Oxfordshire.
A man was injured by a blade while clearing litter from a bench in Boxhill Park, Abingdon, on Monday morning, police said.
A blade was also found attached to a seat in the Chilton Close children's play area.
Both have been removed and officers are carrying out searches in the area.