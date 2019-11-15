Image copyright Google Image caption Shops in Atkyns Road, Wood Farm

A man in his 40s has died weeks after he was assaulted in Oxford.

Police think he was attacked outside shops in Atkyns Road, Wood Farm or in Wood Farm Woods on 27 October.

Officers believe he could have been attacked with a weapon during the assault, which took place some time between 14:00 BST and 16:00 BST.

The assault was first reported to police after the man attended hospital on 4 November but he died on Tuesday.

His next of kin have been informed and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Police said they want to speak to anyone who was in Atkyns Road or Wood Farm Woods at the time of the assault.