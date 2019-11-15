Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson attended Balliol from 1983 to 1987, graduating with a BA in Classics

Boris Johnson will not be banned from his old Oxford University college despite a petition.

The campaign started in June to ban the prime minister from Balliol College after he suspended Parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

Students have now voted to stop the PM's portraits being displayed and remove his alumni privileges, but did not ban him from the campus.

The college governing body said it did not support any of the proposals.

Junior Common Room members will still pen an open letter to Mr Johnson, which will say he is at odds with their values of "equality, diversity and debate".

Image copyright Christine Matthews Image caption Mr Johnson is the fourth prime minister to have attended Balliol

In a statement Balliol College said: "The governing body decided, without the matter needing to be put to a vote, that the college should not support the student proposal.

"The college's decision reflects its long-standing ethos of free and open debate on matters of politics and belief."

Mr Johnson attended Balliol from 1983 to 1987, graduating with a BA in Classics.

Traditionally, after leaving the college its alumni have access to the buildings, the dining hall, accommodation, and the university's libraries.

The college's chapel would also be available to Mr Johnson if he wished to get married there.

A demonstration took place outside the college in June to protest against the suspension of Parliament.