Image copyright PA Media Image caption Timothy Barry at a previous hearing at Oxford Crown Court

An RAF pilot accused of trying to kill his girlfriend strangled her during an "out-of-body experience", a court has heard.

Timothy Barry, 31, admits assaulting Sarah Seddon, 40, on 14 January 2018 but denies attempted murder.

He said he had been "depressed and down" and was unhappy about work in the days leading up to the assault, the court was told.

The couple were both pilots based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire at the time.

In a police interview, Flt Lt Barry, of Mill View, Cuxham, said the couple had been "drinking fairly heavily" in the days before the assault to celebrate Sqn Ldr Seddon's return from deployment, Oxford Crown Court was told.

'Paralysed'

But during a row after a night out, he said Sqn Ldr Seddon had threatened to leave their home.

Flt Lt Barry said he pushed her onto their bed before he held his hands around her neck for about a minute.

"I was paralysed at this point, it was kind of an out-of-body experience. I was not really there," he told police.

The jury heard a medical assessment completed about five hours after the assault found Sqn Ldr Seddon "felt well and wanted to get up and go for a run".

During a 999 call following the assault, the trial has previously heard Flt Lt Barry said: "I have tried to kill my girlfriend by strangulation."

Paramedics and police officers arrived to find Sqn Ldr Seddon "unconscious" and a red or pink mark the size of an adult's thumbprint on her neck, the court was told.

The trial continues.