Oxford

Oxford alleyway sex attack: Two men cleared of rape

  • 13 November 2019
Oxford Crown Court Image copyright Steve Daniels
Image caption The two men were acquitted after a trial at Oxford Crown Court

Two men have been cleared of raping and attempting to rape a woman in an Oxford alleyway.

The woman, in her 20s, was reportedly attacked while walking near Turl Street in the city between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on 4 May.

Victor Alvizu, 20, and Nestor Macias, 37 - both from Oxford - had denied the charges.

A jury deliberated for almost 15 hours at the city's crown court before the men were acquitted.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites