Oxford alleyway sex attack: Two men cleared of rape
- 13 November 2019
Two men have been cleared of raping and attempting to rape a woman in an Oxford alleyway.
The woman, in her 20s, was reportedly attacked while walking near Turl Street in the city between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on 4 May.
Victor Alvizu, 20, and Nestor Macias, 37 - both from Oxford - had denied the charges.
A jury deliberated for almost 15 hours at the city's crown court before the men were acquitted.