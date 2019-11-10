Image copyright Google Image caption Existing NHS staff accommodation in Ivy Lane will be demolished to make way for 125 flats

More than 140 flats are to be built for NHS staff in Oxford.

Two planning applications have been approved for the accommodation for Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The trust said existing accommodation was "dated" and did "not meet the expectations of staff".

Plans have been agreed by Oxford City Council for 125 self-contained flats in Ivy Lane for the John Radcliffe Hospital and 19 in Churchill Drive for the Churchill Hospital.

The existing hospital accommodation for 74 people in Ivy Lane will be demolished.

Chief people officer Jane Nicholson said: "We want to do as much as possible to help our new staff settle into the area, and onsite housing is absolutely crucial for us to recruit and retain new staff from outside Oxfordshire."

Both developments will be built by A2Dominion.