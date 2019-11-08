Image copyright Google Image caption The blue Suzuki Swift and white Volkswagen van were in collision on the A361 near South Newington

A driver has died after a crash between a car and a van in Oxfordshire.

The blue Suzuki Swift and white Volkswagen van were in collision on the A361 near South Newington at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.

The Suzuki driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the van driver needed treatment for minor injuries.

Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.