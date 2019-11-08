Image copyright TWITTER/@CHEAPPANINI Image caption Alex and Sian Pratchett said their latest creations were "very much the worst things we have ever done"

A couple whose homemade football stickers won fans around the world have drawn a selection of politicians ahead of the general election.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the Panini Cheapskates, have won a loyal fanbase with their crude imitations of the playground collectables.

Their latest sketches, for art lovers of a particular taste, include Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, and Jo Swinson.

They said they were "very much the worst things we have ever done".

"Politicians as Panini stickers is the disaster we deserve," the couple, from Oxford, said.

Their latest sketches also include Nigel Farage, Tom Watson, Arlene Foster, Nicola Sturgeon, Caroline Lucas, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Adam Price.

"Imagine spending your stupid evening doing this. What the hell is wrong with us," they tweeted.

Alex and Sian Pratchett began drawing in the 2014 World Cup

The drawings have been met with acclaim, with one fan commenting: "I'd be surprised if these aren't on their battle buses."

The Pratchetts began drawing during the 2014 World Cup as they could not justify the cost of filling the album with official stickers.

Their efforts, which attracted attention on social media, were covered by international media and they repeated the feat in 2018.

Earlier this year Manchester United ordered them to stop selling drawings of the team's ex-players because they had "unfortunately" infringed the club's "intellectual property rights".