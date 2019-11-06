Image caption Jeremy Clarkson wants to construct a shop and lambing shed at Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has been given permission to build a shop on his farm despite objections from some neighbours.

The former Top Gear presenter also wants to construct a lambing shed at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

West Oxfordshire District Council approved the plans on the condition the shop stocked local produce.

Opponents had said it would have a "negative impact on the landscape".

Clarkson also wants the site to have car parking and "potential for occasional film-making".

'Inept townie'

Speaking to the BBC last month, he said: "I really know I'm not doing anything wrong or anything that would hurt the village."

Amazon has announced a new show called I Bought The Farm, which will follow Clarkson attempting to "run his very own 1000-acre working farm" despite being an "inept townie".

A planning statement in July, on behalf of the Grand Tour presenter, said: "The owner may film the construction and future operation of the lambing shed and farm shop for a television programme".It said the plans would allow the farm to "diversify" and added the buildings would be constructed "regardless of whether filming takes place".

West Oxfordshire District Council said the new buildings should reflect the "established character of the area" and added the site could be used for commercial film-making for nine months in any 27-month period.