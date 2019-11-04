Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption John Howes' family said the 58-year-old had a "heart of gold"

The family of a cyclist who died in hospital days after being in a crash with a van have paid tribute to a "selfless, thoughtful and caring man".

John Howes, 58, was in crash involving a white Vauxhall Combo van on the B4044 Oxford Road in Farmoor, Oxfordshire, at about 18:30 GMT on 28 October.

His family said he was "well-known" in the community for his long service as a postman for Royal Mail.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and released while inquires continue.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect from Stonesfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

In a statement, Mr Howes' family said the keen cyclist from Farmoor was known for his volunteer work with his wife's Brownie unit, where he was known as "Mr Tawny".

"He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son with a great sense of humour and a heart of gold," they added.

"Even after his demise, he continues to give, as he has donated his kidneys which his family hope will be life-changing for the recipients."

Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested to hear from drivers with dashcam footage.