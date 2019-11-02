Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B4044 Oxford Road

A cyclist has died in hospital days after being in a crash with a van.

The crash, involving a white Vauxhall Combo van, happened on the B4044 Oxford Road in Farmoor, Oxfordshire, on Monday at about 18:30 GMT.

The 58-year-old man was taken to hospital but has since died, Thames Valley Police said.

A 42-year-old man from Stonesfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested to hear from drivers with dashcam footage.