Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married for four weeks before he was killed

A crowdfunding page set up to raise money for the family of a police officer killed on duty has raised £200,000 more than its original target.

PC Andrew Harper was killed in August while responding to reports of a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

At the time of his death, the 28-year-old had been married to his childhood sweetheart Lissie for just four weeks.

Thames Valley Police Federation said it had set up the page to "ensure heroism is never forgotten".

More than 14,000 donations have so far been made via the website and, as of Thursday, £325,216 has been given. Its original target was £120,000.

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Andrew Harper's coffin was draped in a police flag at his funeral at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford

Hundreds of people attended PC Harper's funeral at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford on 14 October.

Reading his eulogy, Mrs Harper said: "Keeping everyone safe was your priority, not only in your job but with your family too. Everything was always okay when you were around."

Mrs Harper, followed by other family members, led a convoy of 5,000 bikers on a "ride of respect" on Sunday.

Three teenagers remain in custody charged with PC Harper's murder.