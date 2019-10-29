Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption Sunny Bangar's family said "time with his family meant everything" to him

A DJ who died after his car hit a roundabout on a motorway slip road might have suffered a medical episode before the crash, a court has heard.

Sunny Bangar, 34, died after the car flipped onto its roof near junction 8A of the M40 near Wheatley, Oxfordshire.

Witnesses said they saw his car travelling at a "blistering pace" and veering out of lanes before it crashed.

Mr Bangar was returning home to Slough after dropping his daughter off with her mother in Birmingham on 24 April.

Tests found Mr Bangar's car hit the roundabout near the A418 at a speed between 42 and 58mph.

The Audi A4 convertible landed in a bush 118 ft (36m) away after the roundabout acted "like a launching pad", collision investigator Andrew Evans said.

A motorist travelling on the M40 before the crash said Mr Bangar was "clearly distressed" in the run-up to the crash.

Another said he "appeared to be concentrating really hard".

Image copyright Google Image caption The car came to rest by the Waterstock Golf Club after hitting the roundabout

In a statement following Mr Bangar's death, his family said he was a "doting father" and had planned to release music this year.

An inquest heard his diabetes was found not to be a cause of the accident but that other contributing factors could not be ruled out.

They could have included tiredness or a medical episode earlier on Easter Sunday.

Mr Bangar also worked as a security guard at the O2 store in Bath Road, Slough.

Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Bangar died as a result of a road traffic collision.