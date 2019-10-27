The widow of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty has led almost 5,000 motorcyclists in a "ride of respect" in his honour.
PC Andrew Harper, 28, died as he responded to reports of a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.
His wife Lissie, followed closely by other family members, led the huge convoy on a 15-mile route from RAF Benson to Abingdon Airfield in Oxfordshire.
Sian Sloper, who organised the ride, said she was "overwhelmed" by the support shown.
